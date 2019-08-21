Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi said Wednesday it held the US responsible for a string of blasts in recent weeks in camps and weapons depots used by the mainly Shiite paramilitary force.

“We announce that the first and last entity responsible for what happened are American forces, and we will hold them responsible for whatever happens from today onwards,” the paramilitary group said in an online statement.

Four bases used by the Hashed have been hit by mysterious explosions over the past month, but there has been no media access to the facilities and no one has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Balad base hosts US forces and contractors and is located about 80 km north of Baghdad. An Iraqi Shiite militia group, which is backed by Iran, is stationed nearby.

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 KSA 17:43 - GMT 14:43