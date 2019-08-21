Iran is not withdrawing from the nuclear agreement because “'it’s a good agreement,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says, adding that if Tehran opens it up, it will open a Pandora’s box.

Zarif said on Wednesday that Iran would continue its commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).



“NPT is a cornerstone of international legality and we will continue to be committed to non-proliferation,” he said in response to a journalist’s question at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 KSA 13:14 - GMT 10:14