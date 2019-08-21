Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday Tehran “will do its best” to see if the death sentence on Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali can be delayed.



“We will do our best on humanitarian grounds to see if the sentence on Mr. Djalali can be delayed, but he has been accused of multiple capital crimes... and he has been convicted of them,” he said in response to a journalist’s question at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).



Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital, was arrested in Iran in April 2016 and later convicted of espionage, having been accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists.

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19