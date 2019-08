Norway’s foreign minister said on Thursday it was deliberating how to respond to a US proposal on forming an international mission to safeguard shipping in the Arabian Gulf.

Speaking at a joint news conference with her Iranian counterpart, Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said that the government was “considering a number of different measures” and would make an assessment based on information it gathered.

So far, Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined the US-led security mission to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies.

Earlier on Thursday Zarif said that Iran will not start a war in the Gulf but it will defend itself.

“Will there be a war in the ... Gulf? I can tell you that we will not start the war... but we will defend ourselves,” he said at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

Last Update: Thursday, 22 August 2019 KSA 16:46 - GMT 13:46