Syrian government forces opened fire on a Turkish observation post in northwest Syria, two Turkish officials told Reuters on Thursday, but there were no Turkish casualties.

The incident came after an air strike halted a Turkish military convoy and killed three civilians on Monday as the convoy headed south towards another observation post.

Turkey has 12 observation posts in northwest Syria, set up under an agreement with Russia and Iran.

ALSO READ: Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on September 16

On Wednesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said all of Turkey’s observation posts will remain in place, and support to the posts will continue.

Last Update: Thursday, 22 August 2019 KSA 14:38 - GMT 11:38