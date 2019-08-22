Two Israeli Arabs were charged on Thursday over their alleged support for ISIS, including downloading guides to prepare terror attacks, Israel’s domestic security agency said.

Amin Yasin, a 22-year-old studying medicine in Slovakia, and Ali Armush, 28, were arrested in July, the Shin Bet security agency said.

The two men from Tamra, a town in northern Israel, are accused of being “active in advancing... the ideology of the Islamic State [ISIS]” group.

The Shin Bet said: “The suspects downloaded to their computers data and information that had Islamic State [ISIS] material, materials showing ways of preparing weapons and devices to be used in terror attacks.”

“This was done to prepare for terror attacks,” Shin Bet said.

Yasin and Armush appeared in court on Thursday in the coastal city of Haifa, where they were charged over their alleged involvement with ISIS.

Shin Bet did not detail the charges or say when the suspects’ trial would begin.

Around a dozen Israeli Arabs are fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the security service told AFP.

Israeli Arabs are the descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land after the 1948 creation of Israel.

They make up around 17.5 percent of Israel’s population of nine million.

