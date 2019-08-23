A video circulated on Twitter of a Turkish woman screaming “I don’t want to die” as she fights to stop her neck from bleeding while her 10-year-old daughter is heard yelling “mom, please don’t die” in the city of Kırıkkale, triggering widespread condemnation of violence against women.
Horrific story and video emerging from Turkey city of Kirikkale, where man stabbed ex-wife Emine Bulut to death in a crowded restaurant. “I don’t want to die,” she says covered in blood. “Mom, please don’t die,” says her 10-year-old daughter, who witnessed the attack #eminebulut pic.twitter.com/XnPwTumV6C— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 23, 2019
Istanbul mayor and rising opposition leader @ekrem_imamoglu weighs in on killing of Emine Bulut. "'I don't want to die,' was the scream of all the women who have been murdered," he writes. https://t.co/5ELQngGjaj— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 23, 2019
