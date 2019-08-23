Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that talks he held on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron about a landmark 2015 nuclear deal were “productive,” according to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA ).

“France had presented some suggestions and we presented some suggestions about how to carry out (the nuclear deal) and the steps that both sides need to take,” Zarif said.

“The talks were good and productive of course it depends on how the European Union can carry out the commitments within (the nuclear deal) and also the commitments that they made after (the nuclear deal) and America’s exit.”

It is not possible to renegotiate the nuclear deal, Zarif said, according to ILNA.

