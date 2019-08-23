Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make a one-day official visit to Russia on August 27, the Turkish presidency said on Friday, hours after he held a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in northwestern Syria.
In the phone call, Erdogan told Putin that an offensive by forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Moscow, was causing a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat to Turkey’s national security.
