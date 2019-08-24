Sudan’s ex-president Omar al-Bashir has arrived in court amid tight security for the second week of his trial on corruption and money laundering charges.

Al-Bashir’s defense had made an appeal for him to be released on bail, but the judge requested this to be submitted in writing, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

The ousted president’s defense also asked for the court to allow his family to visit him in prison.

Al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April following months of mass protests against his three-decade rule.

He’s also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

So far, Sudan’s military says he won’t be extradited to The Hague, and the new joint military-civilian council formed this week has given no indication it will change that decision.

Al-Bashir faces charges of foreign currency possession, corruption, and money laundering.

Prosecutors seek to question him about allegations of money laundering and terrorist financing.

- With AP

