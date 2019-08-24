Iran has “highly accurate” missiles that it has not made public in order to “surprise the enemies,” said Iran’s deputy defense minister, Ghasem Taghizadeh, on Friday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Many achievements cannot be revealed to the media, so we hide them to surprise the enemy,” said Taghizadeh, adding that Iran today has “highly accurate” missiles that have not yet been unveiled.

Iran makes missiles to counter threats, he claimed, adding: “We currently know that the threats against us have a radius of 1,800 kilometers.”

Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, though concerns about its long-range ballistic missile program contributed to Washington last year exiting the 2015 nuclear deal.

Taghizadeh also appeared to be warning about targeting US military bases in the region, saying: “Americans know very well that we do not have to go to New York to confront them. Today, there are tens of thousands of Americans in the region and it is for this reason that the Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei] said that they will not go to war with us.”

Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani had also warned earlier this month that Iran would target US military bases across the region in the event of war.

