Iran’s Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies and its CEO for its role in promoting sanctions and “economic terrorism” against Iran.

The think tank, which led criticism in Washington of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Saturday report by Iranian media, including the semi-official Fars news agency, quoted a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry as saying the foundation and its CEO Mark Dubowitz “intentionally” damaged vital interests of Iran through spreading lies and negative campaigning against Iran.

The statement also said the sanctions can be followed by taking judiciary actions against the foundation and Dubowitz and Iranian colleagues.

Under a 2017 law, Iran has occasionally imposed sanctions on American bodies.

But like US sanctions, they have little effect unless a person actively uses the Iranian financial system.

Last Update: Saturday, 24 August 2019 KSA 20:26 - GMT 17:26