The Israeli drone that exploded over the Lebanese capital Beirut caused extensive damage to Hezbollah's media center, the Iranian proxy’s spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the second drone is in Hezbollah's possession.

“The party will respond harshly at five o’clock this afternoon in the speech of the party's secretary-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” Afifi told Lebanon’s National News Agency.

He added that the captured drone is being examined.

- Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 09:35 - GMT 06:35