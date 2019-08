Israeli drones that fell in Beirut had certain “targets” which so far investigations have not confirmed, a Hezbollah spokesman says in televised comments.

Earlier, it was reported that the Israeli drone that exploded over the Lebanese capital Beirut caused extensive damage to Hezbollah's media center, the Iranian proxy’s spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the second drone is in Hezbollah's possession.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26