Iran will soon unveil a new “domestically built” air defense system, said a senior Iranian military commander on Sunday, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The new air defence system “Oghab” (Eagle) is a short-range, mobile defensive system, said the deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbiya air defence base, Alireza Elhami.

Oghab is capable of destroying various aerial targets, especially cruise missiles, he added.

Oghab is Iran’s latest defense system and it is currently passing the final tests, according to Elhami.

“One of the most important features of this system is creating a state of ambiguity for the enemy, because this system’s information (was built) inside the country,” he said.

“The enemy cannot begin to imagine what it will face,” he added, stating that Oghab will increase Iran’s ability in confronting aerial targets.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27