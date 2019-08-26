Israeli air strikes hit Lebanon's border area with Syria early on Sunday, Lebanon’s An-Nahar news said.
“Three Israeli air strikes target the Lebanese-Syria border east of Zahle ... explosions were heard in several parts of the Bekaa valley,” An-Nahar said.
