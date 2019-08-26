Iran has deployed a naval destroyer with long-range cruise missile systems to the Gulf of Aden to provide security for Iranian ships travelling through the region, state-run Press TV reported on Monday.
The ship will be accompanied by a logistical vessel and a helicopter carrier, Press TV reported. The channel described it as Iran’s most advanced destroyer.
