Iran has deployed a naval destroyer with long-range cruise missile systems to the Gulf of Aden to provide security for Iranian ships travelling through the region, state-run Press TV reported on Monday.



The ship will be accompanied by a logistical vessel and a helicopter carrier, Press TV reported. The channel described it as Iran’s most advanced destroyer.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 11:21 - GMT 08:21