An Iranian government spokesman said that the oil aboard the Adrian Darya 1 tanker has been sold to an unnamed buyer.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has sold the oil of this ship and right now the owner and buyer of the oil decides... what the destination of the consignment will be,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, quoted by state media.

The Adrian Darya, previously known as the Grace 1, was held for weeks off Gibraltar after being seized by authorities there on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on Syria.

The US has a warrant in federal court to seize the ship and has been warning nations not to accept it.

“The destination is determined by the owner of the oil,” the Iranian government spokesman said, according to state television.

He accused the United States of “constantly monitoring” the tanker and threatening other countries not to receive it.

“This is more evidence for America’s interference at the global level,” he said.

The ship had put its destination as Turkey, but later removed it. It’s still in the Mediterranean Sea heading east.

Its cargo is worth some $130 million.

