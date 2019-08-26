Iraq’s President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned airstrikes on Sunday that hit bases and weapons depots belonging to Iraqi paramilitary groups, which the factions had blamed on Israel.

The two leaders called the strikes an “attack on Iraqi sovereignty” and called for national unity, according to a statement cited by Iraq’s state news agency.

Earlier on Monday, Iraq’s military said it has launched an investigation into a purported Israeli strike that killed one paramilitary fighter and severely wounded another near the country’s western border with Syria.



The attack on Sunday hit a position near the border town of al-Qaim held by Brigade 45, a unit belonging to the powerful Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as the Hashed al-Shaabi.

The Hashed had been quick to blame Israel on Sunday, saying Israeli drones targeted the position with US air cover.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 22:32 - GMT 19:32