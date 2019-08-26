Lebanese President Michel Aoun met with the country’s United Nations Special Coordinator on Monday to discuss the “Israeli assault on the southern suburbs of Beirut,” the presidency said on Twitter.
Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to respond to what it called an Israeli drone attack in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday.
