Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday his government wants to avoid an escalation with Israel but the international community must reject Israel’s “blatant violation” of Lebanese sovereignty.



Two drones crashed on Sunday in Beirut suburbs prompting the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement to warn Israeli soldiers at the border to await a response.



“The Lebanese government sees it best to avoid any sliding of the situation towards a dangerous escalation but this requires the international community affirming its rejection of this blatant violation,” Hariri told the ambassadors of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members, his office said.

Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 18:52 - GMT 15:52