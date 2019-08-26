President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration may release the much-anticipated full Middle East peace plan within the next three weeks. The first portion of the plan was publicized in June and unveiled the economic component.

Trump previously said last week that the plan would not be revealed before Israel’s election, scheduled for September 17th. The election is unprecedented as it is a repeat of April’s election when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an ally and personal friend of Trump, won but failed to form a coalition government.

The US proposal, which Trump has named the “Deal of the Century,” aims to resolve the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is said to be the main architect of the plan.

Kushner publicized the economic aspect of the proposal, a $50 billion economic plan for Palestine, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, to the world at a two-day conference in Bahrain in June.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English at the time, Kushner called his economic plan for the Palestinian people “very ambitious.” He said the amount of money required to implement it would be less money on an annual basis than the annual donor aid Palestinians receive.

“We think we can double the GDP for the Palestinian people, improve their standard of life, create over a million new jobs, reduce the unemployment rate to below 10%, and reduce the poverty rate by about 50%,” Kushner told Al Arabiya’s Nadine Khammash in an exclusive interview at the workshop in Manama.

Palestinian officials did not participate in the conference and rejected the economic part of the proposal. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in June that the US administration’s Middle East peace plan will “go to hell”.

