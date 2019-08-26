The United Nations called Monday for “maximum restraint” by all parties after a reported drone attack in a Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut that was blamed on Israel.



Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN was unable to confirm the reports about Sunday’s incident, the latest in a series of attacks reported in the region in recent days.



“The United Nations calls on the parties to exercise maximum restraint both in action and rhetoric,” he said. “It is imperative for all to avoid an escalation and abide by relevant Security Council resolutions.”



He said the UN had “taken note” of statements by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who denounced the reported drone attack as a “declaration of war.”



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also received a letter from the Lebanese government on the same subject, Dujarric said.



Before dawn Sunday, a reconnaissance drone crashed in a Hezbollah bastion south of Beirut and a second exploded in the air, the Lebanese army said.



Hezbollah and the army pointed the finger at Israel, which has not commented.

