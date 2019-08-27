Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah, as well as Iran and Lebanon's leaders during a speech on Tuesday saying, “Be careful of what you say and watch your actions.”

Netanyahu also cautioned Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to “calm down” after he warned Israel that his movement was preparing an imminent response to the crash of two Israeli drones in a Beirut suburb.



“I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies,” Netanyahu said in a speech.

