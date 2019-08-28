Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have entered the interim capital Aden, Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani said Wednesday, after it was seized by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) earlier this month.

“The national army and security services reached at this moment the interim capital and begin to secure districts,” al-Eryani tweeted.

He added that the forces have “taken full control of the main gate of (Aden) airport.”

Urgent

National army forces enter Aden airport and take full control of the main gate of the airport amidst public celebration and joy

Last week, The head of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) headed with a delegation to the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday after accepting the Kingdom’s invitation for talks regarding the Yemeni port city of Aden, the council said.

The STC is part of the Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthis, however, recent events saw the council attempting to take control over Aden.

Yemen’s Interior Minister Ahmed al-Maysari in a statement warned government forces not to take revenge against southerners.

