Israel’s military accused Iran on Thursday of intensifying efforts to set up precision-missile plants for Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

“What we have seen them do is to generally ... enhance the pace,” Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said in a briefing to reporters.

Conricus added “So it means ... faster in terms of buildings, facilities, locations, conversion-and-manufacturing facilities - and it means more people, operatives involved in doing so. More locations.”

On Wednesday, the Lebanese army said it opened fire at two of three Israeli drones that breached Lebanese airspace in the south of the country near the Israeli border, and all three returned to Israeli airspace.

Last Update: Thursday, 29 August 2019 KSA 17:00 - GMT 14:00