US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Iran will be held accountable for any action taken to harm the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) or that of any American.

“Iran threating a US think tank & its CEO is beyond the pale. @FDD has done great work to expose Iranian corruption & malicious activities, & I doubt this spurious action will deter them,” Bolton said in a tweet.

Iran had announced on Thursday it is preparing to implement sanctions on the American think tank by soon releasing a list of blacklisted people related to the organization.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that a list of people accused of working with FDD will be given to Iran’s judiciary branch to be added to the country’s sanctions list.

Mousavi added that the list consists of “people from different nationalities who have effective roles in the foundation’s measures against the Iranian people,” according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Last Update: Friday, 30 August 2019 KSA 18:26 - GMT 15:26