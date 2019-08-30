Iran has gone further in breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, increasing its stock of enriched uranium while still refining to a greater purity than allowed, a UN atomic watchdog agency report shows.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is policing the 2015 deal, said in July that Iran had exceeded both its 202.8 kg limit on enriched uranium stock and its 3.67% cap on the fissile purity to which Tehran is allowed to refine uranium.



Almost two months after it overshot those limits, Iran has accumulated 241.6 kg of enriched uranium and is enriching up to 4.5%, still far short of the 20% it reached before the deal and the roughly 90% that is considered weapons-grade material, the quarterly IAEA report to member states seen by Reuters showed.

Last Update: Friday, 30 August 2019 KSA 18:19 - GMT 15:19