Lebanon has not been informed whether an Iranian oil tanker, at the center of a US-Iran confrontation, was heading to one of its ports, the finance minister told Reuters on Friday.

“We have not been informed of the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya heading (here),” Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister said earlier that the tanker was headed for Lebanon.

Last Update: Friday, 30 August 2019 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47