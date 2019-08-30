Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday in Norway that the Turkish military would leave Syria when a political solution is found, adding that the Syrian regime doesn’t believe in political solution for now.

He added that Russia assured Turkey that Syrian forces would not attack its observation posts in Idlib.

Cavusoglu also said an Iranian oil tanker, now in waters south of Turkey and at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran, was headed for Lebanon.

Tracking site Marine Traffic showed earlier on Friday that the Adrian Darya, formerly called Grace 1, had changed course again and was headed for the southeastern Turkish port of Iskenderun. Cavusoglu was speaking with reporters in Norway.

