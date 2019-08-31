Hezbollah has enough precision-guided missiles in Lebanon for any confrontation with Israel, the Iran-backed movement’s leader said on Saturday, denying Israeli claims that the group harbors facilities to build the weapons.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech that Hezbollah has “enough precision-guided missiles in Lebanon for any confrontation, small or big.”

He said drones like the ones used in an attack in Beirut’s suburbs, which he blames on Israel, open the door to assassinations if left unanswered.

Hezbollah chief said that the response to Israel is in the hands of the group’s field commanders “who know what they must do and what the limits are.”

In a related development, Israel’s military said on Saturday it had ordered extra forces to deploy its northern command as tensions remained high with Lebanon’s heavily armed Shiite movement Hezbollah.

The army said its “ground forces, air, navy and intelligence forces improved their preparedness for various scenarios in the northern command area.”

It said the measures had been taken in the past week.

Last Update: Saturday, 31 August 2019 KSA 21:29 - GMT 18:29