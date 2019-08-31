Iran’s foreign minister accused the United States on Twitter on Saturday of engaging in “piracy and threats” to stop Tehran from selling oil to traditional clients, after Washington blacklisted an Iranian oil tanker that it said was headed to Syria.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States had reliable information that the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, which the US Treasury Department has blacklisted, was headed to Syria.

“US engages in piracy & threats to prevent Iran from selling oil to traditional customers,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “Stop nagging @SecPompeo: We will sell oil to any & all buyers.”

Meanwhile, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Saturday that the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, is no longer heading towards Turkey’s Iskenderun port and now has no specified destination.

