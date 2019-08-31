The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, which is at the center of a dispute between Washington and Tehran is no longer heading towards Turkey’s Iskenderun port and now has no specified destination, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Saturday.

The US Treasury Department on Friday blacklisted the tanker, Adrian Darya 1, which was detained by Britain off Gibraltar in July due to British suspicion it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

Last Update: Saturday, 31 August 2019 KSA 18:20 - GMT 15:20