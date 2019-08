A missile attack on a gathering of al-Qaeda-linked extremist group in Syria’s Idlib province on Saturday killed at least 40 militants, a war monitor said, hours after a Russian-backed ceasefire took hold.

“A missile attack targeted a meeting held by the leaders of Hurras al-Deen, Ansar al-Tawhid and other allied groups inside a training camp” near Idlib city, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, or if the missiles where launched from war planes or positions on the ground, the Britain-based monitor added.

Earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on Syria’s northwestern Idlib region stopped on Saturday after a Russian-backed ceasefire went into effect following four months of deadly bombardment.

“There are no warplanes in the sky and air strikes have stopped,” said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Last Update: Saturday, 31 August 2019 KSA 16:56 - GMT 13:56