A Sudan court charged former president Omar al-Bashir with illegal foreign fund deals, and refused to release him from prison.

Al-Bashir had arrived in a courtroom in Khartoum on Saturday where he began his third trial session on money found at his residence.

Al-Bashir’s lawyer, Mohamed al-Hassan al-Amin, said in previous statements to Al Arabiya and Al Hadath that the amount found in Bashir’s possession came as “a grant” and was “within the framework of cooperation between presidents.” Al-Amin had also stressed that al-Bashir “did not take a dollar” of this money.

- Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 31 August 2019 KSA 12:55 - GMT 09:55