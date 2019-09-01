Israel’s military said on Sunday an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards the Israeli border village of Avivim. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Israel has been on high alert for a possible confrontation with Lebanon’s highly-armed group Hezbollah.
