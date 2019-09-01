Israel’s military said an exchange of fire with Hezbollah along its border with Lebanon on Sunday was likely over and there were no Israeli casualties despite damage on the Israeli side.

“The tactical event near Avivim, the exchange of fire, is most likely over,” Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists, adding that a military ambulance was hit in the escalation.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 September 2019 KSA 19:09 - GMT 16:09