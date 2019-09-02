The Saudi-UAE committee has worked to de-escalate the situation in multiple Yemeni regions, the Arab Coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said on Monday.

In a press conference, al-Maliki added that Saudi forces have arrived in the Shabwah governorate and are working with the Yemeni government to de-escalate the situation. All Yemeni parties have responded to the call for de-escalation, he added.

He also showed videos of air strikes targeting Houthi sites and presented statistics regarding the coalition's intercepting and downing of Houthi drones.

Houthi militias have been transporting ballistic missiles and drones to the city of Dhamar in south-western Yemen, said al-Maliki. These drone depots were the targets of the recent Saudi air raids on the city, which were carried out in accordance with international law, he added.

On Thursday, The UN Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms” the escalation of Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and called on the militias “to cease such attacks immediately and without preconditions.” Also on Thursday the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone launched from Yemen’s Saada toward Saudi Arabia, according to al-Maliki.

The previous day the Arab Coalition confirmed that a cruise missile launched by the Houthis landed at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport with no injuries reported.

The coalition’s spokesperson also said that the Houthis have suffered heavy losses and the destruction of their military equipment in Yemen’s Kitaf region.



Last Update: Monday, 2 September 2019 KSA 17:23 - GMT 14:23