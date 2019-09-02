Iran has granted Qataris visas on arrival access, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency, citing an official source at the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs.

The source added that Qatari nationals can obtain a single or multiple-entry visa from Iran’s embassy in Doha, to avoid occasional delays at the arrival airport in case of crowding of passengers at the visa office there, reported Mehr.

Qatar has increased its ties with Iran since 2016, when the Arab Quartet of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the UAE began their boycott of the island nation. Qatar has been accused of hosting members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as funding and promoting terrorism.

To visit Qatar, Iranian nationals can obtain a business visa on arrival if they have proof of a hotel booking and return ticket, a credit card or at least 5000 Qatari riyals in cash, and an invitation letter from a company certified by the Qatari government.

Otherwise, Iranians can apply online for a visa before arrival.

ALSO READ: How Iran, Turkey use Qatar to undermine regional security and US interest

The two countries have recently increased their economic ties, with Iranian exports to Qatar almost tripling and providing a lifeline for the country’s economy.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said the country is willing to cooperate with Qatar on construction projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to reports from Iran’s official IRNA news agency. Rouhani made his comments in a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on August 25, 2019, reported IRNA.

Iran is currently suffering from the effects of US sanctions as part of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” policy, aimed at sanctioning Iran in response to the country’s refusal to stop promoting terrorism and proxy groups across the region.

Last Update: Monday, 2 September 2019 KSA 18:40 - GMT 15:40