The United States voiced concern Sunday after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire along the Lebanese border, slamming the “destabilizing role” of Iranian proxies in the Middle East.



“We are aware of these reports and are concerned about the escalating tensions along the border,” said a State Department official.



“The United States fully supports Israel’s right to self-defense,” the official said, warning that “Hezbollah should refrain from hostile actions which threaten Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty.”



“This is another example of the destabilizing role of Iranian proxies in undermining peace and security in the region,” the official said.

Last Update: Monday, 2 September 2019 KSA 02:49 - GMT 23:49