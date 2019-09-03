Iran’s answer to bilateral talks with the US will “always be negative,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, adding that Iran “does not have a decision” on holding talks with the US.



“No decision has ever been taken to hold talks with the US and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative,” Rouhani told an open session of parliament carried live by state radio.



US President Donald Trump has offered to meet Iranian leaders and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions.



Last Update: Tuesday, 3 September 2019 KSA 08:26 - GMT 05:26