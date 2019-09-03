Sudan’s prime minister has approved 14 members of his cabinet, the first to be appointed since the fall of long-term leader Omar al-Bashir in April, a source said on Tuesday.
The nominations include Sudan’s first female foreign minister, and a former World Bank economist as its new finance minister who will a face an economic crisis that has deepened in recent months.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok approved them along with 12 other new ministers, a member of the main civilian group in the ruling Sovereign Council said.
Asmaa Abdallah had been chosen as foreign minister, according to the member of the Forces for Freedom and Change grouping, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Ibrahim Elbadawi would serve as finance minister, the source added.
