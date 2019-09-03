The United States imposed sanctions on the three Iranian space agencies on Tuesday, the Treasury Department said, as Washington ramps up pressure over Tehran's nuclear program.
Treasury targeted the Iran Space Agency, Iran Space Research Center and the Astronautics Research Institute, according to a statement on its website.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran because he said it did not go far enough.
