The United States Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Wednesday that the United States would not provide any sanctions waivers to accommodate a French proposal to extend a $15 million credit line to Iran.

“We did sanctions today. There will be more sanctions coming. We can’t make it any more clear that we are committed to this campaign of maximum pressure and we are not looking to grant any exceptions or waivers,” Hook told reporters.

Hook said Iran engages in “nuclear extortion” in talks with west.

He added, however, that he has not yet seen a “concrete” French proposal and could therefore not comment on the idea.

Hook was speaking to discuss the latest volley of US sanctions on Iran.

He noted that the United States also imposed other sanctions on Iran on Friday and Tuesday and warned, “There will be more sanctions coming,” according to AFP.

France has proposed offering Iran about $15 billion in credit lines until year-end if Tehran comes fully back into compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal, a move that hinges on Washington not blocking it, Western and Iranian sources said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said talks on the credit arrangement, which would be guaranteed by Iranian oil revenues, were continuing, but US approval would be crucial.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 September 2019 KSA 20:37 - GMT 17:37