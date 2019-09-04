A senior Syrian Kurdish official says the creation of a so-called “safe zone” in northeastern Syria is off to good start, with US-backed Kurdish-led forces pulling back from an initial part of the border with Turkey.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?