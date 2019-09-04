A senior Iranian official confirmed on Wednesday that Tehran would return to its nuclear deal commitment only if it gets $15 billion for oil sales over four months, as stipulated in a draft French plan to salvage the accord, Iran’s Fars news agency said.SHOW MORE
