Iran will give another two-month deadline to EU countries to save its 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to ISNA.

Rouhani added that it is unlikely that the country would reach an agreement with the EU to salvage the nuclear deal.

If the EU countries fail to take effective measures by September 7, then Iran will take the third step in scaling down its commitments to the nuclear deal, Rouhani told a cabinet meeting according to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.

Rouhani also said that new steps to further scale back Tehran’s commitments under a 2015 pact with major powers will accelerate Iran’s nuclear activity, state TV reported.

“We will announce (cuts in commitments) which will accelerate the activities of Iran’s nuclear programme,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran’s state TV.

On the same day, a senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran would return to its nuclear deal commitment only if it gets $15 billion for oil sales over four months, as stipulated in a draft French plan to salvage the accord, Iran’s Fars news agency said.

Meanwhile, the Iranian army confirmed it has recently conducted secret military missions and will continue to do so.

