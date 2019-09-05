The Iraqi Judicial Council says the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is ill, according to the Iraqi News Agency, with a person close to the leader speaking of multiple conflicts within the group.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?