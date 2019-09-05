The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Thursday that Iran’s military is “invincible.”

“Our enemies only know a small part of our defense capability, and despite that, they know that Iran’s military and security power is invincible,” said IRGC head Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Iran’s deterrent power is built to defeat “great enemies,” said Salami, adding that these enemies will see Iran’s “true power” in the field.

“We have developed and expanded our [military] equipment and power based on the strategy of defeating transregional, arrogant powers,” added Salami.

“The enemies have seen both the technological capability of our equipment and the determination of our warriors to defend the values of the Islamic revolution … we are a tested power in the region, and they will see our true power in the field,” he said.

Salami has previously made various claims about the strength of Iran’s military. In a speech aired on Iranian TV in February, he said, “We are planning to break America, Israel, and their partners and allies. Our ground forces should cleanse the planet from the filth of their existence.”

On Tuesday, the commander of the Iranian army Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi said that the Iranian army has recently conducted secret missions and will continue to do so.

