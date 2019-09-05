Sudan’s prime minister announced on Thursday the formation of the first government since the overthrow of long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir in April.



The government was formed as part of a three-year power-sharing deal signed last month between the military and civilian parties and protest groups.



Abdalla Hamdok announced the names of 18 ministers in the new cabinet and said he would name two more later.

Hamdok said the Cabinet will include at least three women, including Asmaa Abdalla as the first woman to serve as foreign minister in Sudanese history.

He also picked Ibrahim Elbadawi, a former World Bank economist, to lead the Finance Ministry.

The military has nominated Lt. Gen. Gamal Omar as defense minister and Idriss al-Traifi as interior minister.

In a press conference, Hamdouk attributed the delay in announcing the Cabinet to the keenness to represent all sections.

