Sudan’s prime minister announced on Thursday the formation of the first government since the overthrow of long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir in April.
The government was formed as part of a three-year power-sharing deal signed last month between the military and civilian parties and protest groups.
Abdalla Hamdok announced the names of 18 ministers in the new cabinet and said he would name two more later.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?